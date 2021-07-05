e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0882 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00410254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,904 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,630 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

