easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

