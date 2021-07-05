easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

