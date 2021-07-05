Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

