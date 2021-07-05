eBoost Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $81.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00408245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

