EDC Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $259,869.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,080.61 or 0.99946936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007921 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

