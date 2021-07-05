eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $102.90 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

