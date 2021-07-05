Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.97 or 0.08138795 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

