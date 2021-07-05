Electric Vehicle Zone Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,620.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $126,620.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.