Electrify.Asia Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,096.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $488,723.45 and $24,096.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

