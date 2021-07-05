Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.23 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $115.23 million and approximately $193,224.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,878,369,678 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

