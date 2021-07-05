Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $126,971.69 and $72.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.01 or 0.06564701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,632,425 coins and its circulating supply is 46,581,094 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

