Ellipsis Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $48.54 million and $7.50 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

