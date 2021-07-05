ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

