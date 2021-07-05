Emercoin (EMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,218.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,218.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,770,909 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

