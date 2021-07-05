Eminer 24-Hour Volume Tops $562,265.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Eminer has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $562,265.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

