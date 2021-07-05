Eminer Market Capitalization Reaches $4.75 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $438,766.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

