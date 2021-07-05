Emirex Token Achieves Market Cap of $18.10 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

About Emirex Token

EMRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

