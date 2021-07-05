EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. EML Payments has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

