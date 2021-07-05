Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $20.56 million and $70,107.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.