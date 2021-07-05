Empty Set Dollar Price Up 3.2% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $89,233.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

