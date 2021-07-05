EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EMX opened at $3.10 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

