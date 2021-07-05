Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $181,465.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00393322 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015147 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,969,669 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

