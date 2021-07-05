Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 990,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

