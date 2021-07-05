Energi Market Cap Tops $65.22 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004496 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00300708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,418,190 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

