Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.75. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.27. 564,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

