Enigma Price Up 8.4% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00393712 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.75 or 0.01267890 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.