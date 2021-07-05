Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $934.49 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $934.49 million and approximately $74.69 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.08 or 0.08200265 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

