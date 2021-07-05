Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a market cap of C$360.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

