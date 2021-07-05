Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.