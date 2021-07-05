Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMVHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $25.05 on Monday. Entain has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

