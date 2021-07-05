Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,707 shares of company stock valued at $31,412,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

