EnterCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $80,699.37 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,699.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00814705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.72 or 0.07986122 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.