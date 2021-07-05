Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47. Envela has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

