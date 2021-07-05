Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

