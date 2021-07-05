EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

