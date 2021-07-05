EOS (EOS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00011368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $861.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,008,515 coins and its circulating supply is 954,924,770 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

