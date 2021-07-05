EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $48,912.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

