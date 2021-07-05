Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 987,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,356,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,318 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 609.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

