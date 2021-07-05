Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $142.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

