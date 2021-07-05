Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

