Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $351.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.72. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

