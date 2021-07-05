Equalizer Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $395,636.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

