Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,779 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Equitable worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.