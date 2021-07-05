Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

