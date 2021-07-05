Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $200,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

