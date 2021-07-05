Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 5th (AAN, ALGS, ALX, AMPE, ANFGF, BDNNY, BHP, CGEAF, COIHY, EVKIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 5th:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$135.00 target price on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.55 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.90.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

