Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 5th (AC, ADN, CAS, EVK, FSM, INE, KBCSY, KURRY, MOR, MQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 5th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $11.25 target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.