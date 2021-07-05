Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 5th (AC, ADN, CAS, EVK, FSM, INE, KBCSY, KURRY, MOR, MQ)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 5th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $11.25 target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

