Ergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.73 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00020589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $224.73 million and $2.92 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,095.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.05 or 0.06561128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.26 or 0.01505366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00410812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00160512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00644898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00422406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00334416 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

