ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $427,996.26 and $37,628.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,826,695 coins and its circulating supply is 28,547,361 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

