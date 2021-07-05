Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $73,982.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

